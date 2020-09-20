RICHWINE, Patricia Lynn, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood A. Richwine and Virginia Carroll Richwine; and sister, Joyce Ann Richwine. She was retired from the U.S. Federal Government. Ms. Richwine was a longtime member of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (Old Dominion Chapter), The United Daughters of the Confederacy (Stonewall-Jackson Chapter) and the Daughters of 1812 (Hampton Roads Chapter). A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond. Interment will be private in Hollywood Cemetery.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.