BECK, John "Jack" Thomas, 80, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janice Beck; grandson, Tommy Beck; and son-in-law, Chris Clifton. He is survived by his wife, Sally Tucker Beck; children, Jim Beck (Pam), Judy Morris (Kevin) and JoAnne Clifton; stepdaughters, Trudy Britton (Wayne) and Tracy Drummond (Rob); grandchildren, Michele (Brandon), Bradley (Jen), Deena (Jon), Will and Jake; stepgrandchildren, Madison, Cameron, Connor and Wyatt; and great-grandchildren, Ally and Izzy. Jack was an active member of St. Martins Episcopal Church, a member of the Loyal Order of Moose - Lodge 1163 and a member of Funtastic Clowns. He was a good friend to many, and will be dearly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, at St. Martins Episcopal Church, 9000 St. Martins Ln., Richmond, Va. 23294, where the Moose Pilgrim Ritual will be performed. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org/donate
or Mooseheart, mooseheart.org/donate
. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com
.