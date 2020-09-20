STOCKDALE, Patricia Maxwell, passed away at home on Monday, September 14, 2020. Mrs. Stockdale was born on September 10, 1955, in Fort Bragg, N.C., to the late John and Diana Maxwell. She attended Milburn High School in New Jersey and then Boston College, where she received a bachelor's degree. She then received a Master of Fine Arts from Columbia University. She worked for General Electric, and shifted to AT&T where, among other things, she was a speechwriter for the Chief Executive Officer and the Board of Directors. After taking time off to raise her four children, she decided that she wanted to help other children, so she became certified to teach. Upon re-entering the workforce, she taught for 16 years at Hanover High School and Deep Run High School, where she led classes in U.S. and world history, government, economics and personal finance. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated teacher who cared deeply about her students and went out of her way to help and advise them with academic, career and personal issues. She is survived by her loving daughters and sons, Catherine Stockdale Hodnefield (Cameron), Charlotte Maxwell Stockdale, Donald Karl Stockdale III and John Maxwell Stockdale; and by her granddaughter, Gemma Grace Hodnefield. Due to the global pandemic, her public memorial service will be postponed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 828 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235. If you wish to leave online condolences, you can post a message at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com
. Deep Run High School is also collecting virtual messages at www.kudoboard.com/boards/opJqXcv8
.