FIBBIANI, Anthony "Tony", 64, of Gloucester, formerly Mechanicsville, Va., went home to be with the Lord August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence Sr. and Jean Fibbiani; a baby sister and brother, Marsha and David Fibbiani; and cousin, Roy "Buddy" Collins. He is survived by his brother, Laurence "Larry" Fibbiani Jr. (Vicky); his sister, Cynthia Pauley (Glenn); and his niece, Theresa; and nephew, Nicholas. Tony was a master plumber and enjoyed helping people with their plumbing needs, sometimes at no charge. Even though he is loved and missed much, we know we will see him again one day (Psalm 116:15). Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will not be scheduled at this time.



