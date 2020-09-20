RIVARA, Eugene Joseph, 65, of Stevensville, formerly of Aylett, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Eugene was born and raised in Far Rockaway, New York, and was preceded in death by his parents, Theresa and John; and brother-in-law, Nick. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Janet; daughters, Kate, Cori and Monica; son-in-law, Christopher; two (almost three) grandchildren; along with siblings, Louise, Rosemary and John; brother-in-law, Alan; best friend, Nicky; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as fellow river stewards and a beloved church family. Eugene was a devoted father who loved and served the community throughout the Middle Peninsula. He made a career of electrical and maintenance work and enjoyed the last few years of semi-retirement working in the pro shop at Queenfield golf course. Eugene's presence, heart, and love of music was immense. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Walkerton Community Fire Association, Virginia Public Media or your local Sierra Club Chapter. Due to COVID-19, the church service will be private and a public Celebration of Life will be held later.



