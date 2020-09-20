SPANGLER, Sarah "Dickie" Jordan, age 103, of Richmond, Va., widow of Joseph "Joe" W. Spangler, died September 18, 2020. Dickie was born in Richmond, Va., on March 20, 1917, to Pleasant Wiley and Elsie Tiller Jordan; a retiree of The American Oil Co. She was preceded in death by her son, Charles "Chip" H. Spangler. She is survived by her granddaughter, Carrie A. Allen and her husband, Justin; grandson, Joseph Austin Spangler and his wife, Kunoor; great-grandsons, Jude Allen and Brij Spangler; and her many nephews and nieces of the Spangler and Jordan families. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas, in Memory of Charles H. Spangler. Arrangements by Bliley's.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store