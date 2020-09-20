1/
Ramona Sharpe Ray
1928 - 2020
RAY, Ramona Sharpe, 91, of N. Chesterfield, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home. Born December 28, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Lugie Hugo and Florence Lovette Sharpe; and was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Grover Hilton Ray; and son, Larry Edward Ray. Ramona loved cooking, spending time with her family and friends and she enjoyed putting her green thumb to work, tending to her beautiful flower garden. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Ray Martin (Rick Grammer); granddaughter, Alecia Walters (Jay); two great-grandchildren, Ayden and Riley; beloved four-legged companion, Gus; and other extended family members and friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Masonic Lodge, 4111 Dodomeade St., Chester, Va. 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.


Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
