COX, Rebecca Sullivan, June 1, 1962 to September 14, 2020.
Rebecca will be remembered by all who knew her for her gorgeous smile, outrageous sense of humor and joyful laugh. Her warmth, wit and love of laughter were contagious. She was game for anything, but most of all the outdoors. She shared a love for the beach as well as hiking, boating and biking with her husband, Philip, especially when their adventures included their beloved "furry children" – Zack, Zoey, Dixie or Birdie. She was passionate about live music, classic movies, questionable novels, Ukrops' rainbow cookies and touring vineyards with her "winey girls." She dearly loved her family and lifelong friends, making sure to keep them close. Rebecca had a big heart, genuinely cared about others and loved generously. She is remembered by friends and family as "an important piece of our puzzle" - an open-minded and compassionate listener no matter what the topic; willing to give an honest opinion, sometimes "a cranky truth-teller," but thoughtful and comforting in her response.
As expressed by one of her many friends, Rebecca never tried to be more-or-less than who she was, and she wanted others to believe that whatever they were was more than good enough.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Cox; and her parents, JoAnn and Bill Sullivan. She is survived by sister, Leslie Englander (Bob); niece, Ashton Nixon; and great-nephew, Brayden Nixon; sister, Kim Heartwell (Neal Hudson); and nephew, Tristan Hudson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Rooney; and nephew, A.J. Rooney (Heather); brother-in-law, Danny Cox; niece, Jessica Leylavergne (Elfedge); great-niece, Minerva Leylavergne; and nephew, Saunders Cox; brother-in-law, Charlie Cox (Linda); and niece, Catherine Cox; brother-in-law, Gary Cox (Susie); and nieces, Molly and Ellie Cox; and beloved golden retriever, Birdie.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rebecca's memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (namivirginia.org
) or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virginia Chapter (afsp.org/chapter/virginia
).
We are heartbroken to lose Rebecca too early and so close to the loss of Philip. They were a match made in heaven, and a joint celebration of their lives will be held at a future date.