ANDERTON, James Marvin, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020. James was born November 2, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Olden and Velma Hunter Anderton; daughter, Stephanie Walden; and sisters, Joan and Helen. He is survived by his grandaughters, Amanda Walden and Jessee Seagroves; sisters, Sara Phillips (Bob) and Hilda Peigler; great-grandaugher, Kerra Victorio; niece, Shannon Fields; son-in-law, Tim Walden; and loving companion, Lois Pitts. James was born and raised in Gardendale Alabama and graduated from Auburn University and George Washington University. James worked as a nuclear engineer and retired after many years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening. Funeral services will be held at a later date.



