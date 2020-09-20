1/
James Marvin Anderton
ANDERTON, James Marvin, 75, passed away peacefully Friday, September 18, 2020. James was born November 2, 1944. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Olden and Velma Hunter Anderton; daughter, Stephanie Walden; and sisters, Joan and Helen. He is survived by his grandaughters, Amanda Walden and Jessee Seagroves; sisters, Sara Phillips (Bob) and Hilda Peigler; great-grandaugher, Kerra Victorio; niece, Shannon Fields; son-in-law, Tim Walden; and loving companion, Lois Pitts. James was born and raised in Gardendale Alabama and graduated from Auburn University and George Washington University. James worked as a nuclear engineer and retired after many years of service. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
