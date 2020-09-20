GIRAGOSIAN, Betty Jean Franck, made a graceful final exit on September 17, 2020, after a brief illness. She was born on June 25, 1930, to Aurelia and Earnest Franck. She was predeceased by her husband, Haike M. Giragosian; her parents; infant son, Haike M. Giragosian Jr.; and her brother, Earnest E. Franck Jr. Betty is survived by her sons, C. Christopher Giragosian (Brenda Baird) and Mark S. Giragosian (Peggy Bokinsky). She is also survived by six grandchildren, Haike II, Christopher (Noemi), Matthew (Jill) and Anna Giragosian and Greer and Sara Gibson; five great-grandchildren, Penelope, Carrigan, Ethan, McKenna and newly-arrived Nathan; her brother-in-law, John Giragosian; and a treasured extended family. Betty was a lifelong resident of Elmont, growing up in a home built by her grandfather. She raised her boys in a house built "down the road" and rejoiced in Huckleberry Slashes, the home she and Haike built within a stone's throw of her family home. Her gardens were her pride and joy and Haike's nemesis. She moved to The Hermitage in Richmond in 2019, surrounding herself with things she loved and sharing her rooms with all who passed by her open door. Betty was the organist at Kenwood United Methodist Church in Elmont for more than 65 years. She retired several times, but found herself drawn back in, usually the following Sunday. She finally ceded the bench in 2018, but continued to make beautiful music from her own living room and the reception areas at The Hermitage, much to the delight of residents and staff. The family is grateful to her Hermitage family for the support, camaraderie and care she received there. A student of Confederate history, Betty was a lifelong member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy and held local, state and national offices within the organization. Travels with friends to meetings and conventions far and wide brought her such joy. She loved her family, her "bling," her music, her McDonald's double cheeseburgers, her perennials and her famous baked custards, which always were mysteriously served/given with a "corner" missing. Grandchildren enjoyed no-rules visits with Bee and Poppop, uncensored conversations and often cringe-worthy social media posts. Her laugh, positive outlook and trademark flair for fashion are her legacy. In one of her last conversations with her sons, she said, "I wonder how the world will get along without me?" How, indeed! Private burial services will be held at Kenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to Kenwood Methodist Church, 11208 Elmont Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005 or to the Hume-Lee Transplant Center at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond (fund number 5056), with gratitude for their decision to accept her as a transplant patient over 23 years ago.



