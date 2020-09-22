BUTLER, Joyce P., 84, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Butler Jr.; and great-grandchild, Marshall A. Jacobsen. She is survived by her sons, Marshall Butler (Kendal) and Randy Butler (Donna); seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, one sister and one brother. Mrs. Butler was a former Hanover County Christmas Mother and a longtime member of Hanover Evangelical Friends Church. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, with the funeral service to begin at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Hanover Evangelical Friends Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store