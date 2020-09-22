1/1
Linda Sue Myers
MYERS, Linda Sue, 60, of Chesterfield, Va., was called home to our Lord above on September 19, 2020. Her last days were spent with her loving family at home. She is survived by her husband of 34 years, Bernard A. Myers Jr.; her daughter, Priscillia S. Myers; and granddaughter, Hayden N. Bennett of Chesterfield, Va. Linda was a kind, caring soul, ready to give advice to those who needed it, with a slick tongue and clever wit, sometimes even when they didn't want it. She lived by the creed if you're not as good as your word, then you're not good as nothing. She instilled that belief in many people that came into her life. Linda had a love for animals, especially her German Shepherd and the neighborhood cats whom she took care of. Linda loved to decorate household items to flower arrangements. Linda will be deeply missed by those she left behind, but her memory will continue to live on in our minds and hearts. Until we meet again, we love you. A graveside ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 355-3800
