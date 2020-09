Or Copy this URL to Share

HEWLETT, Pamela D., departed this life September 19, 2020. She is survived by her three daughters, LaToya, Keia and Tarneishia Hewlett; 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where a memorial service will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. with limited capacity.



