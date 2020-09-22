MCCLENNY, Steven Wayne, Sr., 67, of Amelia, Va., passed away on September 19, 2020, from health complications. Steve was born on October 21, 1952, in Martinsville, Va. He later moved to the Richmond area, where he attended Huguenot High School before beginning his career as a plumber, while also serving as a volunteer firefighter in Chesterfield County for a number of years. Steve started and successfully ran Clearwater Plumbing for almost 20 years before retiring to work for Chesterfield County as a Plant Operator until 2019. Known for his sense of humor and wittiness, you could always count on a good story or joke to get you smiling when in his presence. Steve kept himself busy by working on his property in Amelia, never sitting idle, as there was always grass to cut, things that needed fixing, oil to be changed or a home renovation project that couldn't wait. His hobbies over the years were always related to motorcycles, cars, working with his hands and having a good time with his closest friends and family. He is survived by his wife, Debbie McClenny; daughter, Jerri; sons, Steven and Shawn; younger brother, Ernie; four granddaughters who affectionately referred to him as Pop; and his faithful companions (which he called his "Husky Dogs"), Sampson, Roscoe and Easy.



