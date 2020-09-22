GILBRIDE, Francis Xavier, 81, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas E. Gilbride and Geraldine O'Hora Burgwald; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Thomas F. Gilbride. Mr. Gilbride was retired from the United States Air Force and had achieved the rank of MSGT. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, he went on to retire from Philip Morris USA. Mr. Gilbride was a past member of the Hopewell Optimist Club and had been an active coach with little league baseball and football. He loved to travel with his wife, Linda, and he will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda D. Gilbride; a son, Gregory S. Gilbride and wife, Janell; one daughter, Barbara L. Gilbride; a granddaughter, Riayn L. Gilbride; and his brother, Kevin J. Gilbride. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on the J.T. Morriss & Son website and can be viewed by clicking on the obituary link for Mr. Francis Gilbride. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, Tenn. 38101, in memory of Francis Gilbride. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.