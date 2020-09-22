I worked with Ms. Rice. She was one of the most positive and kind hearted people I’ve met. She would bring candy to our office and fill up the container just as a kind gesture. There were times where I was having a terrible day and just talking to her would lift my spirit. She was an amazing person and will be sorely missed.
Aaron C
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for this tragedy. My prayers are with all her friends, family and coworkers and all who knew and loved her.
Sean Adkins
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
I am very saddned to learn this news. She was such a kind soul. Prayers for the family.
Matt Simmons
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it
will be mailed to the family tomorrow.