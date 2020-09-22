1/
Susan Dale Rice
RICE, Susan Dale, 52, of Hopewell.

Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Inc
703 Virginia Ave
Clarksville, VA 23927
(434) 374-8258
September 21, 2020
I worked with Ms. Rice. She was one of the most positive and kind hearted people I’ve met. She would bring candy to our office and fill up the container just as a kind gesture. There were times where I was having a terrible day and just talking to her would lift my spirit. She was an amazing person and will be sorely missed.
Aaron C
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I’m so sorry for this tragedy. My prayers are with all her friends, family and coworkers and all who knew and loved her.
Sean Adkins
Acquaintance
September 21, 2020
I am very saddned to learn this news. She was such a kind soul. Prayers for the family.
Matt Simmons
Acquaintance
