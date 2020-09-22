CHARTIER, Joanne Paige Lipscomb, age 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. Born and raised in King William County, Joanne was preceded in death by her devoted parents, Lawrence Jr. and Gladys Lipscomb; and her sweet grandson, Jake Chartier. She is survived by her two sons, Jody (Roxanne) and Michael; her sister, Rhoda Keener (Ronnie); and her brother, Larry Lipscomb (Linda). The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home in Aylett, Va. A graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery, King William, Va.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.