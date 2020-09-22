1/1
Julian Keevil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KEEVIL, Julian, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., died suddenly on September 18, 2020. Julian was born May 24, 1948, in London, England, to Olwen and Clement Keevil. Julian was a graduate of Tonbridge School and attended City of London College and the University of Dijion. He was a lieutenant in the Royal Marine Reserve, where he served proudly for four years. In September of 1973, he was married to Mary Tayloe Harrison of Old Brookville N.Y. In 1977, the Keevils settled in Manakin-Sabot, Va. Julian worked for Robertshaw Controls for 12 years and then spent the balance of his career at Universal Corporation as their International Financial Liaison. Along with his wife, he is survived by their sons, Harrison and his wife, Jennifer, Alexander; his two granddaughters, Caroline Tayloe and Henrietta Grace. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Philip and his wife, Daisy; his sister, Harriett; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews. He was a man of richly varied interests both in the U.S. and the UK. He was past Master of both the Worshipful Company of Poulters and the Worshipful Company of Pipe Makers and Tobacco Blenders in the City of London. He was also a member of the Naval and Military Club in London, Piping Rock Club in Locust Valley, N.Y., The Gasparilla Inn and Club in Boca Grande, Fla. and The Commonwealth Club, The Country Club of Virginia and the Deep Run Hunt Club, all in Virginia. Julian was a classic car enthusiast, a keen foxhunter, an avid gardener, and he cherished any time spent with friends and family. A private family service will be held in Manakin-Sabot, Va. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Julian's memory to Goochland Cares, Post Office Box 65,

Goochland, Va. 23063.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA 23230
(804) 355-3800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 21, 2020
Jim and Karen Grace send their condolences to the Keevil family. Jim enjoyed tennis with Julian and Karen remembers Julian's telling of his grandparents' love letter exchange during World War I which he shared with the Boca Grande Study Group. He was fun but also supportive of others in their presentations. We will miss him and send our sincere sympathies. Karen and Jim Grace
Karen Grace
September 21, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
donna moore
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved