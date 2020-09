MELTON, Mr. James Joseph, 60, died September 11, 2020, at his Richmond home. Born in Norfolk, he was a computer programmer and tinkerer. Jim was much loved. He had a quick sense of humor and a gentle soul. Survivors include his brothers, Bill of Henrico and Ben of Harrisonburg and their families. He was a member of Richmond Friends Meeting.



