Evelyn Brown, 99, entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Crestwood Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

She was born April 25, 1919 in Scott County, Ky., daughter of the late Nick and Joan (Clifton) McFarland.

Evelyn had two loves in her life, her faith and her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Russell, and is survived by their four children and spouses, Sandy Brown, Steve Brown (Melissa), Kita (John) Payne and Patty (Donald) Ramsey. The blessing of 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren filled her life with joy.

Attending church services and Bible studies at Crestwood enhanced her love for God's word, which today has become her reality.

A celebration service of Evelyn's life will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 3 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Corinth, Ky.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Thursday from 10-11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Columbus Methodist Church or Samaritan's Purse.

