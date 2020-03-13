CrabtreeLarry (1955 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
View Map
Obituary
Larry Crabtree, 65, of Chillicothe, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Feb. 19, 1955, in Washington C.H., the son of Donald Eugene and Marjorie Jean (Creamer) Crabtree.

Larry was a 1973 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and was formerly employed at Greenfield Research.

He is survived by two sisters, Linda (Michael) Penn of Greenfield and Donna Crabtree of Conway, Mass.; one brother, Raymond (Crystal) Crabtree of Greenfield; nieces and nephews, Tammy Penn Hollar, Kassie Hutchinson, Aaron Penn and Dylan Crabtree, all of Greenfield, and Nathan and Abigail Perry, both of Massachusetts; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Daniel Ray Crabtree; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

The family is so grateful to Karen and Mike Williamson for the care that they have given to Larry for over 20 years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McClain Alumni Association, P.O. Box 396, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
