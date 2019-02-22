Joyce Ann Freeman, 73, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2019 at Edgewood Manor in Greenfield.

She was born Jan. 8, 1946 in Harrodsburg, Ky., the daughter of the late James and Virginia (Watts) Fletcher.

She is survived by five children, Colleen Freeman of Williamsburg, Mary Jackson of Newtonsville, Linda (Dan) Akers of Leesburg, Kim (David) Bedinghaus of Greenfield and Robert Freeman of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Sturgill, Sarah Sturgill, Joshua Jackson, William Kiser, Bradly (Kassi) Kiser, Gerald Kiser, Ronald Estle Jr., William Estle, Victoria Bedinghaus and Candace Freeman; her former husband and father of her children, John Freeman of Greenfield; eight great-grandchildren, Mahkala, Elijah, Levi, Rose, Abigail, Myra, Paizlee and Noah; a sister, Pam (Gary) Hubbs of Lebanon; two brothers, Jerry (Nancy) Fletcher of Blanchester and Arnold (Beverly) Fletcher of Loveland; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jonathon Sturgill; a sister, Judy Horsley; and a son-in-law, Mark Jackson.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all of the caring staff at Edgewood Manor for the loving care given to their mother.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The funeral service will begin at noon immediately following visitation. Burial will follow in the Graceland Memorial Gardens in Milford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewood Manor of Greenfield Resident Activity Fund, 850 Nellie St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

