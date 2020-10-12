Margie I. Hazelbaker, 87, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at her home.

She was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Colfax, Kentucky, the daughter of John M. and Mollie G. (Bradshaw) Carter.

She and her husband, Paul, managed and operated the Rand Theatre and Ranch Drive In Theatre from 1957 to approximately 2000. She was also a former employee of Greenfield Research.

She is survived by two sons, George M. (Cheryl) Hazelbaker of Leesburg and Jeffrey M. (Lynn) Hazelbaker of Greenfield; one daughter, Paula R. Bliss (Mike Livingston) of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Brooke, Jayson, Jenna, Jerica, Hayley, Paul, Matthew and Luke; eleven great grandchildren; one brother, Lowell L. (Judy) Carter of Jamestown; one sister, Margaret A. Miller of Jamestown; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Carter of Jamestown, Janice Carter of Xenia, Loretta Hart of Jamestown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Dean Hazelbaker on May 1, 1990; four brothers, John M. Carter, Jr., Herbert G. Carter, Jack M. Carter, Harold D. Carter; daughter in-law, Rosemarie "Dixie" Hazelbaker; and both parents.

A private memorial service will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Ohio Hospice, 7575 Paragon Rd, Dayton, OH 45459.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

