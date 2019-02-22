Bonnie L. Hilterbrand, 78, of South Salem, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at her home.

She was born June 28, 1940 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Eddie and Mary Wilkin Stanforth.

She is survived by her sister, Patricia Arledge of South Salem; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Huntsman and Viola "Jane" Arledge; and two brothers, Millard and Roland Stanforth.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Pastor James Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit with Bonnie's family Tuesday at the funeral home from noon until the time of the service.

Those wishing to sign her online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.