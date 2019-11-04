John R. Lindemann, 71, of Wellington, Fla., passed away after a long illness Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at the Hospice of Palm Beach County.

He was born on May 9, 1948 in Columbus, the son of the late Ward Lindemann and Glenna Elaine (Smith) Lindemann Brittian.

John worked as a general carpenter, construction superintendent, and custom homebuilder all his life. He was an avid fisherman and ballroom dancer who loved spending time on the water in beautiful South Florida. John loved his family dearly and was always there for them. He attended the Christ Fellowship Church in Palm Beach County for many years.

John is survived by two children, Courtney (Tom) Davies of Cary, N.C. and Justin (Sherri) Lindemann of Jupiter, Fla.; a brother, Jim (Marci) Lindemann of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; a niece and nephew, Tammy McDaniels of Tampa, Fla. and Tommy (Laura) McDaniels of Jacksonville, Fla.; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kaitlin Davies; two stepgrandchildren, Sadie and Samuel McDavitt; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane McDaniel of Spring Hill, Fla.

Burial will take place at the Auburn Cemetery in Hillsboro.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

