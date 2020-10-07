1/1
Martelotti
Judy Lynne Martellotti, 83, of Sardinia, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, 2020 at Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation in Seaman.

She was born July 10, 1937 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Albert Joseph Koch and Bernice Catherine Wood Koch.

On Oct. 3, 1959, at the Hartwell Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, she married Alfred Martellotti.

Judy attended Woodward High School in Cincinnati where she met her future husband. She then attended The Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing where she graduated in 1958 and received her registered nurse certification. She had remained an active nurse for 62 years. Judy was the first school nurse for Eastern Brown School District where she served for 25 years. In her retirement, she served Highland District Hospital as a volunteer for 14 years in the surgery department.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Alfred "Al" Lee Martellotti of Sardinia; two daughters, Melinda Sue (Greg) Bohrer of Hillsboro and Denise Ann (Anthony) Hawkins of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Jacob Ray (Carrie) Bohrer, Caleb Albert (Rachel) Bohrer DVM, Megan Elaine (Andy) Winkle, Regan Sue Bohrer RN, Ethan Wayne (Danielle) Hawkins and Emmy Marie Hawkins; and great-grandchildren, Austin Bohrer, Ryleann Bohrer, Natalie Bohrer, Olivia Bohrer, Isabelle Bohrer and Penelope Winkle.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Emily Denise Hawkins; and her aunt, Dorothy Wood.

Private services will be held Friday at the Edgington Funeral Home in Mowrystown with Pastor Kraig Walker officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Cemetery, Taylorsville.

Contributions in Judy's memory may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edgington Funeral Home
17 E Main St
Mowrystown, OH 45155
(937) 442-2151
