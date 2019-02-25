Aaron Joe Lucas, 23, of Hillsboro, passed Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at his home.

He was born May 9, 1995 in Washington C.H., the son of Frank and Katrina (Yoakem) Lucas.

He was a 2014 graduate of Fairfield High School and later attended Pickaway-Ross Vocational School and became a welder.

He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Beth Lucas; his parents, Katrina Lucas and Aaron Curry of Leesburg and Frank (Jamie) Lucas of Frankfort; two brothers, Zach Lucas of Leesburg and Aiden Lucas of Frankfort; one sister, Ashley Lucas of Frankfort; stepbrother, Michael (Brittany) Curry of Leesburg; stepsister, Jennifer (Tyler) Williams of New Vienna; grandmother, Edith (Leon Elliot) Mark of Cynthiana; grandfather, Phil Lucas of Washington C.H.; uncles, Scott Yoakem of Greenfield and Philip Lucas of Greenfield; aunt, Francis (Wayne Crabtree) Lucas of Frankfort; and numerous cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Truman Tong; and great-grandmother, Francis Ryan.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 1 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

Visitation will from noon until time of the service at the funeral home.

