Abigail Lena "Abby" Weaver

Obituary
Abigail "Abby" Lena Weaver, 7 months and 2 days, of Bainbridge, passed away March 20, 2020 at home.

She was born Aug. 18, 2019 in Bainbridge, the beloved daughter of Timothy M. and Louise B. Weaver.

She is survived by siblings, Deborah W. Weaver, Esther W. Auker (Robert), Bethany W. Weaver, Jonathan W. Weaver, Sara Ellen W. Weaver and Reuben W. Weaver; nephew, Thaddeus W. Auker; and grandparents, Elsie B. Weaver of Port Trevorton, Pa. and Chester A. and Kathryn S. Wenger of Bainbridge.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, David G. Weaver.

She was loved and adored by her family and all who met her. Of earthly toil she knew nothing, but her smiles brought a bit of Heaven's sweetness.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 22 at 14702 Barrett Mill Rd.. Bainbridge, from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.

Funeral services will be 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 23 at the home and 9:30 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Road. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home in Bainbridge is serving the family.
Published in Times Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
