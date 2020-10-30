Ada Margaret Jordan, 83, of Bainbridge, went to be with her Lord at 7:21 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from Edgewood Manor, Greenfield.

She was born April 9, 1937, in Ross County, the daughter of the late John Henry and Gertrude Marie (Mootispaw) Stultz.

In 1953, Ada married Bill R. Jordan and he passed from this life Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Ada is survived by her three children, Vicki (Tom) Ison, Carolyn (Roger) Rumfield and Gary (Shelia) Jordan; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and friends including Dixie Shoemaker and Charlotte Hall.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ada was preceded in death by a daughter, Rhonda Young; three sons, Jackie L., Kenneth R. and Mark T. Jordan; a granddaughter, Savahanna Mauk; four sisters, Minnie Countryman, Lillian Countryman, Ruth Litterst and Mary Stultz; and three brothers, Robert, Lewis and John Stultz.

Ada was a member of the Bainbridge Assembly of God. She enjoyed going to the Bainbridge Senior Citizens and a good conversation.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at the Bainbridge Assembly of God, followed by a private service officiated by Pastor Mark Gray and burial in the Bainbridge Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face coverings will be required, and social distancing should be maintained.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.

Those wishing to sign Ada's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.