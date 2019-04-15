Adam Lee Myers, 25, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at home.

He was born March 1, 1994 in Washington Court House, the son of Dickie Joe and Sandra Kay (Williams) Myers.

He was employed by Small Town Fitness of Greenfield and was a construction contractor. He was a member of Elevate Christ Community Church in Greenfield.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Sandra Myers and Bruce Brown of Greenfield; two sisters, Amber (Dave) Beavers of Greenfield and Iva (Russell) Hawkins of Frankfort; one brother, Joey Myers of Washington Court House; four special friends/brothers, Ryan (Crystal) Walker of Greenfield, Jaron (Kristen) Furguson of Greenfield, Chase (Tonya) Daugherty of Greenfield and Robert (Carolyn) Arthurs of Frankfort; special niece, Temperance Beavers; and other nieces and nephews, Trinity Crabtree, Tyler Beavers, Niles Hawkins, Derek Myers, Levi Myers and Bailey Simmons; special friend, Chelsea McDonald of Greenfield; a little girl that he loves as his own, Izabell Grace; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Thursday April 18, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Parker officiating and cremation to follow.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Adam's honor at Small Town Fitness.

