Adele Zura (Field) Miller, 99, of Lynchburg, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born on May 21, 1921, in Alexandria, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles and Leona (Guy) Field.

On March 18, 1937, in Newport, Kentucky, Adele married William Mathias Miller.

She was a farmer's wife and she enjoyed drawing and spending time with family and friends.

Mrs. Miller is survived by one son, Robert (Cinda) Miller of Lynchburg; three daughters, Judith Plueger of Jacksonville, Florida, Janice Hyser of Batavia and Karen (Duane) Miller of Cincinnati; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; plus many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William; an infant son, Jerald Williams; one brother, Maurice Field; three sisters, Margaret Reinhardt, Elaine Schmidt and Mary Caldwell; one granddaughter, Stephanie Hammons; and one grandson, Daniel Pflueger.

Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 in the Alexandria Cemetery, Alexandria, Kentucky.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

