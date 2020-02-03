Aimee F. Kinnett

Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH
45133
(937)-393-2373
Obituary
Aimee F. Kinnett, 50, of Lynchburg, passed away Jan. 31, 2020.

Aimee was born Oct. 15, 1969, the daughter of the late Frank Richardson and Denorah (Burns) Richardson.

Aimee was a graduate of Whiteoak High School and the Ross Dental Assistant Program. Aimee worked as a dental assistant for 25 years at the Dr. David Van Zant, DDS office in Wilmington.

Aimee is survived by her husband, Todd A. Kinnett; one son, Kendall (Abi) Hauke of Mowrystown; one daughter, Adrian (Ryan) Scott of Hillsboro; two stepsons, Matt Kinnett of Amelia and Brad Kinnett of Lynchburg; six grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Greg Roberts will be the celebrant. Internment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from noon until 2 p.m. at funeral home.

Memorials may be made to ., P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
