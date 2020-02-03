Aimee F. Kinnett, 50, of Lynchburg, passed away Jan. 31, 2020.

Aimee was born Oct. 15, 1969, the daughter of the late Frank Richardson and Denorah (Burns) Richardson.

Aimee was a graduate of Whiteoak High School and the Ross Dental Assistant Program. Aimee worked as a dental assistant for 25 years at the Dr. David Van Zant, DDS office in Wilmington.

Aimee is survived by her husband, Todd A. Kinnett; one son, Kendall (Abi) Hauke of Mowrystown; one daughter, Adrian (Ryan) Scott of Hillsboro; two stepsons, Matt Kinnett of Amelia and Brad Kinnett of Lynchburg; six grandchildren; several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Greg Roberts will be the celebrant. Internment will follow in the Marshall Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from noon until 2 p.m. at funeral home.

Memorials may be made to ., P.O. Box 1000, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.

To sign the online quest book, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.