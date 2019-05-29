Alan Keith Smith (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH
45133
(937)-393-2124
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Turner & Son Funeral Home
602 N High St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
Obituary
Alan Keith Smith, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Aug. 30, 1947 in Cincinnati, the son of the late Ora and Flora Ellen (Richmond) Smith.

Alan worked at Bob & Carl's and the IGA grocery in Winchester and he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Hillsboro AmVets Post 61 and he loved going fishing with his family and friends.

Alan is survived by his wife, Emma Louise (Shelton) Smith; three children, Tammy (Doug) Hauke of Mowrystown, Tina "Fritz" (Bob Harrison) Bell of Hillsboro and Teri Wright of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren, Josh (Heidi) Bell, Randall (Lindsey) Hauke, Casey Wright, Jacob (Autumn) Wright, Trisha (Patrick) Schneider, Brant (Amanda) Miller, Kyle (Mackenzie) Edison, Caleb (Lauren) Stafford and Kieran Stafford; and nine great-grandchildren, Mya, Emma, Ethan, Canon, Emma, Aidan, Colton, Finley and Isabella.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Smith.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, May 31 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. following visitation Friday, May 31 at the funeral home. The Rev. Richard Burns will oifficiate. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Honor Guard, will follow services in the Cynthiana Cemetery.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
