Albert "Al" Bick Jr., 83, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Albert was born in Brown County on Jan. 12, 1937 to the late Albert L. and Minnie (Burnett) Bick Sr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by one son, Randy Bick; brothers, Wilbur "Bill" and Everett Bick; and sister, Thelma Musser.

Al worked 40-plus years for the Textron Randall Co. in Wilmington. Upon retirement, he traveled extensively throughout the U.S. with his wife, Arlene. Later in life, Al enjoyed sitting on the back porch, feeding the birds, and enjoying time with his grandchildren. An avid jar and bottle collector, Al also enjoyed fishing and hunting with his children, but mostly taking care of his little dog Allie.

Albert is survived by his wife, Arlene (Branham) Bick; sons, Michael and Sharon Bick of Hillsboro, Aaron and Renae Bick of Blanchester and Darin and Tammy Bick of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Eric (Whitney) Bick, Kelsey Bick, Tyler Bick, Amber Bick, Shonacy (Ethan Ayres) Bick and Brandon Bick; great-grandchildren, Braxton Bick, Jacob Bick, Justin Bick and Danyell Bick; and niece, Elizabeth Bick of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Clay Self will officiate services with burial to follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

