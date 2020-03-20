Alice Bradley, 101, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Feb. 20, 1919 in Ashland, Ky., the daughter of the late Jason and Anna (McFarlin) Fields.

She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda Roush of Hillsboro and Kay (Robert) Kampsen of Seattle, Wash.; one son, Leon (Marcie) Bradley of Washington C.H.; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one daughter-in-law, Chris Achor of Virginia Beach, Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Bradley, on Feb. 16, 1988; two sons, John Achor and Dean Bradley; six brothers, Wincle, Louis, Jason, Roy, John and Harvey Fields; and two sisters, Mary Dunseith and Blanche Malblanc.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Buford Cemetery with Michael Roush officiating.

The Turner Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.