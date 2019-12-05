Alice Fahy Rodriguez, 68, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at her residence.

She was born March 11, 1951 in Atlanta, Ga., the daughter of the late Lamont S. and Miriam (Boyd) Wade.

Fahy graduated from yjr Dayton School of Practical Nursing and worked as a geriatric nurse for 20 years. She was very artistic, and she enjoyed reading, sewing and listening to music. She loved all animals, especially her cats.

Fahy is survived by her husband, Alfonso Rodriguez of Hillsboro; three children, Diane (Kevin Cusack) Augustine Cook of Dublin, Ohio, Katrina (Dan) Caprioni of Morrow and Justin (Jennifer) Augustine of Troy; seven grandchildren, Christopher Cook, Liam Cook, Avery Caprioni, Aiden Caprioni, Kendall Augustine, John Timothy Augustine and Karlie Augustine; two sisters, Annette George of Ponte Vedra, Fla. and Lynn (Darryl Sargent) Augustine of Dayton; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Wilson Barefield of Johnson City, Tenn.; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lamont S. Wade, on June 8, 1971; her mother, Miriam Wade, on May 8, 2001; and a brother, James William Barefield, in March of 2015.

Calling hours will be held from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory. Memorial services will take place at 2 p.m. following calling hours on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the funeral home.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.