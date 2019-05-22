Alice K. Henson, 80, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

She was born in Hillsboro on July 2, 1938, the daughter of the late Robert and Nettie (Craft) Runyon.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by two sons, Wade Dean Murphy and Craig Alan Murphy; and two brothers, Glenn and James Runyon.

Alice was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9094, where she was also a past president, and enjoyed her skilled gaming.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Randy) Farra of Leesburg; son, Timothy James Murphy; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Robert Runyon of Greenfield, Dick Runyon of Leesburg and Leonard Runyon of Washington Court House; sister, Beverly Matthews of California; good friends, Barb and Dennis Carlson; loving friend, Jesse Mount; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery.

Friends may call from noon until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

