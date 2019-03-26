Allen Kale Ursell, 40, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 near Washington C.H., Ohio as the result of an automobile accident.

He was born July 23, 1978 in Chillicothe, the son of Jeffrey Ursell and Bonnie (Giffin) Ursell.

He was a former employee of Van-Robb Corp of Waverly where he was a machine operator.

He is survived by two daughters, Morgan Rae McKenzie of Sabina and Madison Ursell of Washington C.H.; one granddaughter; his father, Jeffrey Ursell of Leesburg, and mother, Bonnie Giffin of Greenfield; two sisters, Elaina Ursell of Leesburg and Sarah Grier of Midland; nieces and nephews, Jocelyn and Christian Ursell, Braxton Grier and Melody Earley; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Henry and Lorna Ursell and Bob and Iva Giffin; and one aunt, Charlotte Giffin.

Funeral service will be 9 a.m. Friday, March 29 at the Greenfield Church of Christ in Greenfield with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

