Alta Ellen "Peg" Duff, 82, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 at her home.

She was born Jan. 10, 1937 in Manaway, Ohio, the daughter of Corbett and Thelma (James) McCullough.

She was a homemaker and formerly attended the New Petersburg United Methodist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Teresa (Robin) Roche of Greenfield; one son, Jeff (Todd Hamme) Duff of Stafford, Va.; one daughter-in-law, Tracy Duff of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Alana (Richard) Faulconer of Greenfield, Kayla (Steve) Custer of Stafford, Va. and Ben Duff of Stafford, Va.; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard (Saralene) McCullough of Greenwood, W.Va.; one sister, Mary Lou (William) Holden of Greenwood, W.Va.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Duff, on March 4, 2017; one great-granddaughter, Madelyn Ivy Custer; one sister, Kay Hurst; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9 at Greenfield Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Washburn officiating.

There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, Mass. 02241.

