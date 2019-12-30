Alta J. Cox, 81, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at home.

She was born Dec. 5, 1938 in Boyd County, Ky., the daughter of John T. and Rosabelle (Carter) Nichols.

She was a devout Christian and homemaker.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Ann Surber of Greenfield; one son, Joseph Lee (Deanna) Cox of Greenfield; daughter-in-law, Marta Lee Cox of Greenfield; four grandchildren, Melissa (Ray) Sponcil, Zach (Rebecca) Cox, Johanna (Jonathan) Barr and Jocelyn Cox, all of Greenfield; six great-grandchildren, Brock Dean, Brady Cox, Jonathan Barr Jr., Jada Pearce-Dietrich, and Cade and Noah Sponcil; three sisters, Juanita Lord of Dayton, Nancy Cox of Greenfield and Faye Kilburn of Wurtland, Ky; numerous nieces and nephews; special sister in-law, Rosetta Everhart of Greenfield; and special friend, Terri McNamara of Punta Gorda, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Noah M. Cox, on June 15, 2014; two sons, Gary Dean and Thomas Matthew Cox; two brothers, Luster and Albert Nichols; three sisters, Frances Jacobs, Ann Hopkins and Ruth Nichols; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Roger Newkirk officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Christ in Christian Union, 503 McClain Ave., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.