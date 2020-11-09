1/1
Amy Jean Chambers
Amy Jean Chambers, 83, Hillsboro, passed away early Friday morning, Nov. 6, 2020, at Crestwood Nursing Home in Hillsboro.

She was born July 3, 1937, in Belfast, daughter of the late Brice Ferguson and Opal Evadna Kelley Ferguson.

Amy graduated from Whiteoak High School Class of 1955 and was a member of Good News Gathering. Amy had a kind, loving servants' heart that did not know a stranger. She had a way of doing for others the little things that mattered and never expected more than a smile or a hug in return. She loved attending her children's, grandchildren and great grandchildren's activities and let all that would listen know how proud she was of them. She told all their friends to call her "mamaw" and made them feel like one of her own.

Amy was a devoted wife to her husband, Bob. It didn't matter if she was fixing him food, telling him what to do, chasing pigs around the apple orchard or turning those apples into homemade applesauce. Her devotion to Bob was unwavering, she confirmed this devotion by her passing on his birthday, she held on just long enough to be the best birthday present. To Amy family meant everything, she was the happiest when surrounded by hers.

Surviving are her two daughters, Vicki (Mike) Vance and Teal (Chuck) Sexton, both of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Bobbi (Jarrod) Bloomfield, Kelley Hetzel, Brandon (Mistey) Vance, Chad (Nicole) Chambers, Robert (Blanca) Chambers, Ryan (Ashley) Sexton, and Kaelee Lowe; 16 great-grandchildren, Reece and Deegen Bloomfield, Lane, Lexey, Lance, and Logan Hetzel, Logan (Taylor) Burchett, and Baylee Carey, Weiland, Jaggar, and Isla Chambers, Oren Brice Chambers, Austin and Brooklyn Sexton, Bentlee and Emersyn Lowe; and two great-great-grandchildren, Oliver Ritt and Letty Burchett. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Janice Ferguson and Bonnie Bristle, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Amy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Chambers; son, Doug Chambers; brother, Kelley Dean Ferguson; two brothers-in-law, Richard Chambers and James Chambers Jr.; three sisters-in-law, Adrienne Gaffin, Mary Black, and Betty Fender; and a special niece, Cheri Brofft.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro. Interment will follow in the New Market Baptist Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, from 6-8 p.m.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026 Cincinnati, OH 45203; or American Diabetes Association, Cincinnati Office, 4555 Lake Forest Dr. Suite 396 Cincinnati, OH 45242.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home
138 E Main St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-1435
