Angela E. Smith, 63, of Leesburg, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at home.

She was born July 10, 1955 in Ross County, the daughter of Monte "Pete" and Eileen (Wolfe) Blue.

She retired from Highland County Children's Services and was a former employee of the Columbus Police Department for 18 years. She was a 1974 graduate of Westland High School.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Smith, whom she married May 9, 1998 in Leesburg; two daughters, Shannon (Jason) Anderson of Hilliard and Andrea Reedy of London; four grandsons, Lucas and Seth Anderson, Eli Dodds and Kaleb Reedy; one brother, Gregg Blue of London; and her mother, Eileen Blue of London.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 15 at the Buckskin Community Church in South Salem with Pastor Mark Current officiating and burial to follow at the Greenlawn Cemetery in Frankfort.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Memorial contributions may be made at Ohio Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.