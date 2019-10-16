Ann C. Thackston, 78, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at -Blue Ash.

She was born in Cincinnati on Nov. 11, 1940, the daughter of the late Charles Everett and Grace (Carr) Anderson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ronald Lee Thackston; and son, Donald Lee Thackston.

Ann graduated from Sardinia High School. She worked at the Sardinia Bank, Bright Local Schools, Litt Brothers and Barrera's Market, and she was also a member of the Sugartree Ridge Church of Christ.

Ann is survived by her son, Barry (Tracey) Thackston of Hillsboro; daughters, Anita Jo Thackston of Chillicothe, Jena (Wayne) Harless of Hillsboro and Trisha (Rick) Hughes of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Heather (Mike) Price, Abby Thackston, Molly Thackston, Josh (Krystal) Puckett, Kristen Puckett, Nick Adkins, Ashleigh Harless, Zack Harless, Corey (Mikayla) Hughes, and Justin and Jaiden Hughes; great-grandchildren, Kiana, Kai, Kade and Charleigh Grace; brother-in-law, Allen Thackston of Portsmouth; sisters-in-law, Barbara (Wally) Rendel of Lexington, Ky. and Evelyn Thackston of Hillsboro; a dear friend, Carol Barrera; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Sugartree Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

