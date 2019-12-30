Ann F. Miller, 78, of Greenfield, died at 4:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe.

She was born Monday, Aug. 4, 1941 in Columbus, the daughter of the late James H. and Florence L. Wilson Fagan.

On May 15, 1965, she married Paul D. Miller, and he survives Ann.

Also surviving are two daughters, Paula (Michael) Freshour and Donna (Paul) Cunningham, all of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Brittany Surritt, Erin Freshour, Jennifer Freshour, Natalie and Nicholas Cunningham; and three great- grandchildren, Mason Drummond, and Drew and Robert Surritt.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Richard "Dick" Fagan.

Ann was a 1959 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a loving wife and devoted mother. She worked for several years as a bookkeeper for Keith Hart at Robbins Village Florist and also Jana McGlone. One of her many duties was to assist her husband, Paul, as a cashier for his auctioneer and real estate business. Ann was a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church and had been very active in Y-Gradale.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 in the AndersonEbright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Greenfield Cemetery.

Family and friends can visit with Ann's family Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

