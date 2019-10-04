Anna Lucille Brown Jordan, 90, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born in Highland County on Jan. 3, 1929, the daughter of the late Jesse and Gladys (Newkirk) Brown.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her son, David Lee Jordan; and her brothers and sisters, Cecil (Winnie) Brown, Woodrow (Betty) Brown, Mildred (John) Swisshelm, Paul Brown, John (Bodean) Brown and Bob (Virginia) Brown.

Anna gradated high school after attending 12 years at the Sinking Spring School. She attended college in Columbus, where she also worked as a nanny. She worked many years at Robertshaw and retired after working for the Highland County Chamber of Commerce. Anna was devoted to her family and has rocked many grandchildren while singing them the "Chababa" lullaby. Her hobbies included sewing, gardening and going shopping. Anna gave so much love to any one she met and will be sadly missed.

Anna is survived by her children, Shirley (Jerry) Crouch, Daniel (Cathie) Jordan, Joe (Lana) Jordan, Dee Dee (Kenny) Meyers, Marianna (Tom) Heifner, Bill (Diana) Jordan, Jim (Verna) Jordan, Donna (Marc) Lewis and Kathy (Doug) Miller; 30 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; special honorary daughter, Cheryl Milligan; sister-in-law, Norma Brown; special classmate, Maxine McClellan; all her loving brothers and sisters from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Laurels of Hillsboro for taking such wonderful care of their mother.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.