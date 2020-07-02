1/
Anna McElwee
Anna McElwee, 82, of North Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of the Hillsboro area, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida.

She was born Jan. 31, 1938 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Herchell and Minnie (Riley) Humphrey.

Anna owned and operated her own cleaning service in Hillsboro for over eight years and was a member of the Hillsboro Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 1161.

Surviving are her daughter, Teressa McElwee of Greenfield; son, David Kier of Ft. Myers, Florida; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death by her two husbands, Terry McElwee and Delner Kier; and three brothers.

Memorial services will be held 4 p.m. Friday July 10 at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro.

A gathering of Anna's family and friends will be an hour before services from 3-4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions in Anna's memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home
138 E Main St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-1435
