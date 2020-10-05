Anne Bradstreet (Wilson) Tieman, 90, passed away Oct. 4, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born in Cincinnati on March 19, 1930 to the late C. Manford and Annabel (Bradstreet) Wilson.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles L. Tieman; and an infant daughter, Kristen Karen Tieman.

Surviving are her son, Michael A. (Patricia) Tieman of Hillsboro; brother, George A. (Kelly) Wilson of Indialantic, Florida; and granddaughter, Stephanie R. (Dave) Regehr of Plymouth, Mississippi. Also surviving is her very special friend, Mrs. Dorothy Moore of Hillsboro.

Anne was the last surviving founding members of the Highland County Humane Society. She and the other members, as well as countless volunteers, worked diligently to build the Highland County Humane Society Animal Shelter and she served on its board for many years. She also served for years as the Highland County humane officer and worked tirelessly to rescue and advocate for animals both great and small. Anne took great delight in her 4-H dog training club then known as the Heel and Hounders Club. She loved her 4-H kids and shared many fun stories of them throughout her life.

Anne loved the Lord and would often sing hymns in her rich alto voice, which remained with her throughout her days. She sang in her church's choir as a young girl and laughed heartily when telling stories of her younger brother trying to make her laugh, "with that look and raised eyebrow that got me every time."

Anne will be missed by those she leaves behind, though a lifetime of memories will always remain.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Anthony Skipworth presiding.

The Thompson Funeral Home is serving the family.

