Annette Irene Cockerill, 61, of Hillsboro, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her home.

She was born Feb. 2, 1959 in Greenfield, the daughter of the late Howard Eugene and Lillian Louise Fenner Sprinkle.

Annette was a 1977 graduate of Greenfield McClain High School and a 1981 graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Nursing Degree. She was a member of the Fall Creek Friends Church and retired from nursing after 37 years of service with Highland District Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Bryan Cockerill, whom she had married on Nov. 19, 1982; three children, Dr. Elizabeth (Chauncey) Creachbaum of Columbus, David (Kelly) Cockerill of Chicago and Ethan Cockerill of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Eliana Cockerill, and Kaylin and Kinley Creachbaum; two sisters, Nancy (Charles) Baldwin of Greenfield and Dr. Donna Jean (Joe) Cavallo of S. Grafton, Mass.; four nieces, Tonya (Eric) Magee of Leesburg, Kelly Cavallo of S. Grafton, Mass., Samantha (Doug) Sheldt of Lebanon and Caitlin (Guennar) Reyer of Dayton; six nephews, Chris (Kate) Cavallo of California, Mark (Amy) Baldwin of Greenfield, Tate (Corey) Cockerill of Leesburg, Seth (Megan) Winegar of Frankfort, Chase (Sarah) Winegar of Frankfort and Caleb Cockerill of Columbus; mother-in-law, Virginia Cockerill of Frankfort; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Paul and Janie Cockerill and Richard and Amy Cockerill of Greenfield, and Connie Winegar of Bloomingburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, David Sprinkle in 1977; father-in-law, Curtis Eugene Cockerill; and one nephew, Nathan Cockerill.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be having private services on Monday at the convenience of the family at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Pastor Scott Latimer will officiate. Burial will be in the Stringtown Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. A service of remembrance will be held for friends and family at a later date that will be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fall Creek Friends Church, 11345 Karnes Rd., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.