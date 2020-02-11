Anthony Michael Tompkins

Service Information
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH
45123
(937)-981-4081
Obituary
Anthony Michael Tompkins, 72, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born June 11, 1947 in Greenfield, the son of Donald Eugene and Betty Jane (Jones) Tompkins.

Tony was a 1965 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and a member of the Hardins Creek Friends Church where he served as the pastor for 35 years. He also retired from the Record Herald after many years of service, and previous to this he was a contractor with Tompkins Construction.

He is survived by his wife, Anna Christine (Stotridge) Tompkins, whom he married on July 3, 1969; one son, Matthew (Brenda) Tompkins of Greenfield; and three grandchildren, Katelyn, Ryan and Aaron.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

In accordance with Tony's wishes, he will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1 at the Hardins Creek Friends Church of Leesburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or the Hardins Creek Friends Church in Leesburg.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
