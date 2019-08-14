Arlene F. Miller, 79, of Cincinnati, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Meadowbrook Care Center in Montgomery.

Arlene was born June 8, 1940, in Hillsboro, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Reed) Miller.

Arlene was a missionary for the Church of God of Cleveland, Tenn.

She is survived by two sisters, Phyllis C. Wahl of Cincinnati and Carol Elaine Marsh of Peebles; and nieces and nephews, Rochelle R. Abbott, Amy L. (Joseph) O'Neil, Stephen M. (Dr. Tanya Agard) Wahl, Allen (Robin) Bartlett, Jeannette (Ed) Gillespie, Craig Bartlett, Michael Bartlett, Denise Turner and Elliott M. McCann.

Arlene was preceded in death by one sister, Diana Nadine Spaulding; and both parents.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Kim Zornes will officiate and burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of God World Missions, P.O. Box 8016, Cleveland, Tenn. 37320-8016, and make payable to Church of God World Missions, and please designate for Aboud School, Project # 040-0003; or .

